India News | House Help, 3 Others Held for Robbery in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jun 7 (PTI) A domestic help was on Sunday arrested for allegedly injuring his employer, a 60-year-old woman, and robbing her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said.

The house was robbed on Saturday afternoon under Kavinagar police station limits by four persons and an FIR was lodged the same day by the woman's son Sachin Mohan, a resident of Rajnagar, they said.

In the FIR, Mohan alleged that his domestic help Govind alias Sonu had robbed his house and injured his old mother, police said.

At 8.40 am on Sunday, the police team nabbed the suspect and his three accomplices near advance level telecommunication training centre (ALTTC), Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Looted cash, diamond jewelery and other valuables have been recovered from their possession, the senior superintendent of police said.

Police have recovered Rs 9,82,000 cash, a diamond necklace, earrings, four bangles, two bracelets, an expensive watch and other valuables.

The associates of Govind alias Sonu have been identified as Raju, Manoj and Anand. All of them have been sent to jail, the SSP said.

