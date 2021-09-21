Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) It was a question, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had faced before as well. When he was on his routine morning walk on Tuesday, a woman, all smiles and amid laughter asked him the secret behind his youthfulness.

"It is diet control," replied Stalin with a gentle smile. The woman, who was also doing her morning exercise told the Chief Minister that people are all happy since he is looking into all matters concerning the state and coming up with right schemes and appropriate measures.

She said she had conveyed her best wishes to him about two years ago for becoming the Chief Minister.

A video clip of the conversation, in which a couple of other walkers also appear, has surfaced in the social media.

Stalin, who is lean, had faced similar questions before and his replies had been more or less similar. The Chief Minister is a regular walker and rides a bicycle often to destinations like nearby Mamallapuram, not missing an opportunity to greet people and interact with them on his way.

