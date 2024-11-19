Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following the alleged stone pelting incident in which Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) and Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh suffered injuries, Nagpur District Congress Committee President Vikas P Thakre asked if such a thing could happen with the former Home Minister, how safe is the common man.

He urged the Election Commission to look into it.

Vikas P Thakre said, "It seems that Anil Babu is getting stitches and is not talking to anyone because of the anaesthesia. But in this state, when such a thing happens with the former Home Minister, how safe is the common man? This is Maharashtra, where is it heading? Are the voters here safe? Election Commission should also look into it."

Earlier Salil Deshmukh, the Katol constituency candidate and son of NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, accused the BJP of orchestrating an alleged attack on his father during a conversation with ANI on Tuesday.

Salil is contesting the election from the Katol seat on NCP Sharad Pawar's ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

He claimed that the BJP does not want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe as they face imminent defeat in the election.

"From Gramin Rugnalaya, I reached the Katol police station, where his (Anil Deshmukh) temporary dressing was done, and then he was urgently referred to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital. People accompanying Anil Deshmukh have filed a complaint. Thousands of people gathered, and I appealed to them to maintain peace. It's evident that the BJP is facing a significant defeat here, and they believe that with Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Home Minister, they can act without accountability. They do not want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe. I haven't spoken to Anil Deshmukh ji yet, as I don't think it's the right time. Doctors are attending to him, and I trust he is receiving proper treatment."

Anil Deshmukh on Monday suffered injuries after his car was allegedly attacked with stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency, Maharashtra on Monday.

Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

