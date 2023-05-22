Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled for Monday due to damage(Photo/ANI)

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) is cancelled on May 22 (Monday) after the rake was damaged due to Thunderstorm and will require extensive repair, said Indian Railways.

Earlier on Sunday, Officials said that Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station after the overhead wire was damaged due to thunderstorms and lightning.

However, no casualties were reported, officials added.

Station Manager, Bhadrak Purna Chandra Shahu said, "Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station power supply cut. No casualties were reported." (ANI)

