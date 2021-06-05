Shimla, Jun 5 (PTI) Nineteen more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the toll to 3,263, while the tally climbed to 1,94,742 with 818 fresh cases, an official said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, active coronavirus cases in the state have now reduced to 9,484.

The recovery count rose to 1,81,972 with 1,102 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said.

