Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) The Congress will contest the bypolls to one Lok Sabha two state Assembly seats on issues of the coronavirus mismanagement, price rise and unemployment, said a party leader here on Friday.

The seats had fallen vacant after sitting legislator passed away.

The state has 68 Assembly and four Lok Sabha segments.

The Election Commission is yet to announce dates for the bypolls.

AICC secretary incharge for Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt told reporters that the Centre and the state government failed to properly handle the Covid crisis.

Precious lives were lost due to the unavailability of oxygen, he alleged.

Besides, people are suffering from the price rise and unemployment, he said, adding that the issues will be raised during the bypolls.

Earlier Dutt, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri and state Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore participated in a cycle rally to protest frequent hike in prices of fuel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)