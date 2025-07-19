Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid continuing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday confirmed a grim milestone--119 human lives have been lost across the state since the onset of the monsoon season on June 20.

The state is facing severe disruptions to public infrastructure, with 146 roads still blocked, 28 power transformers down, and 58 water supply schemes affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report released on Saturday evening.

In its latest cumulative report, the SDMA detailed that of the total fatalities, 70 deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters--including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and falls from steep slopes--while 49 people lost their lives in road accidents, many believed to be linked to slippery or damaged hill roads amid heavy rainfall.

Rain-Related Casualties by Cause: The SDMA report's breakdown shows that 14 deaths occurred due to cloudbursts, 12 from drowning, 8 from flash floods, 6 from electrocution, 6 from falls off steep terrain or rocks, 3 from landslides, and others due to snake bites, fire, and unknown causes.

The worst-affected districts in terms of rain-induced fatalities include Mandi (16 deaths), Kangra (16 deaths), and Kullu (8 deaths). Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Shimla, and others also reported casualties, though in smaller numbers.

Meanwhile, in addition to these, 49 deaths occurred in road accidents across the districts.

Road accidents claimed 7 lives in Kullu, 6 each in Chamba and Kinnaur, 8 in Solan, and 4 each in Shimla and Una, further compounding the crisis for residents and authorities grappling with damaged infrastructure and landslide-blocked roads.

The evening bulletin issued by the SEOC at 5:00 PM on July 19 stated that 146 roads remain blocked, with Mandi district worst-hit (94), followed by Kullu (33) and Kangra (9).

The cumulative financial loss due to the monsoon havoc now stands at over (Rs 1,234.98 crore), with widespread damage reported to roads, public utilities, agriculture, houses, and livestock. As many as 476 houses have been fully damaged, and 944 animals have been lost.

Officials continue to urge the public to avoid travel during intense rainfall periods and to report any signs of slope instability, especially in landslide-prone regions. SDMA helpline 1070 remains operational round-the-clock for emergencies.

Despite temporary fixes in some regions, the utility departments are still working around the clock to restore essential services. The authorities have urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, particularly in hilly terrains, and to stay updated through official alerts. (ANI)

