Dharamsala, Oct 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Vishwanath Arlekar arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Kangra district, officials said.

He paid obeisance at the Nagarkot Dham Mata Brijeshwari Temple near here and prayed to the goddess for happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

The governor said the pilgrimage site is the main centre of faith.

Earlier, senior officials welcomed the governor at Gaggal Airport here.

