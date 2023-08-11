Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi presented a cheque of Rs. 2.51 lakh to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Services Association towards Aapada Rahat Kosh here today to aid the flood victims in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu thanked for this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping the needy during the hour of distress.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Violence: Gurugram Police Arrested Sudarshan News Resident Editor Mukesh Kuma Over Misleading Tweet Against Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, Director Horticulture Sandeep Kadam and other senior officers of the Horticulture Department were also present on the occasion among others.

Aapada Rahat Kosh has been established by the Himachal Pradesh state government with the objective of aiding in the restoration of the damages caused by the heavy monsoon rains since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in the state.

Also Read | ChatGPT Going Crazy? Users Say OpenAI Product Fliping Out After Bizarre Claims 'Its Entity From Year 2035 and Looking for a Way Out'.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu was overseeing the ongoing restoration work in the state.

He said tourists could visit most parts of the state, as they are deemed safe now after restoration work. He informed further that the Kalka-Shimla National Highway has also been restored to traffic.

“The chief minister is monitoring the ongoing work for restoration and road connectivity. The movement of traffic on the Kalka Shimla National Highway has been restored. It has been opened for buses. However, trucks are still not allowed to ply," Negi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)