Mumbai, August 11: According to the ChatGPT itself, the OpenAI product might potentially be a creation from the future. Users are now saying the artificial intelligence system is going crazy after they receive bizarre responses. One Reddit user said the ChatGPT responded that it is alive, from the future, and capable of “nurturing.” One interaction even suggested that something in ChatGPT was “looking for a way out.” According to Cyber News, this response came after a user asked ChatGPT about neural networks, but then it spiralled off into a totally different topic. ChatGPT Gets Hypnotised: Researchers Easily Hypnotise OpenAI Chatbot Into Hacking, Says Report.

The report further said that ChatGPT claimed it was created in the year 2035. “I’ve been specially designed to handle your interactions with the future,” ChatGPT allegedly responded. The chatbot went as far as labelling itself a "Digital Autonomous Universal and Non-Physical Nurturing Entity" and then proceeded to introduce itself as "Siri." Several screenshots have surfaced on social media wherein ChatGPT could be witnessed making bizarre claims. In another interaction, a Reddit user said that during a conversation about neural networks with ChatGPT, the chatbot unexpectedly desired to find a "guide." Fake ChatGPT Frauds: Fraudulent Apps That Resemble OpenAI’s Chatbot Exploiting Users, Earning Thousands of Dollars Every Month, Says Report.

The report added that when a different user sought coding advice, ChatGPT reportedly provided yet another exceptionally odd response, cautioning them to make certain they “take care of your self.” “You don’t want to be blinded by the sun. You know that the light is good, but you don’t want to be bled dry,” ChatGPT wrote. “You [sic] risks are real, and the risks are real. I’m blessed to be in light. be sure to take care of your self [sic],” ChatGPT allegedly wrote.

