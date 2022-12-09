Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday notified the names of newly elected members of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha alongwith their party affiliation and presented it to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Principal Secretary ECI Rahul Sharma and Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg met the governor and presented a certificate bearing names of members elected in the recently held Vidhan Sabha elections.

The governor congratulated ECI for smooth conduct of elections in the state and ensuring a record voter turnout.

