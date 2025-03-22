Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) In the wake of sporadic attacks on Himachal Pradesh buses in Punjab and scribbling of pro-Khalistani slogans on them, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Saturday they will not be parked in Punjab at night until the AAP dispensation ensures their safety and that of passengers.

The windshields of four Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses were smashed at the Amritsar stand Friday night by some unidentified persons, while Pro-Khalistan slogans were written on some others. Similar incidents were reported in past as well.

Also Read | Hindi Writer Vinod Kumar Shukla Selected for 59th Jnanpith Award, First Author From Chhattisgarh To Get India's Highest Literary Honour.

HRTC Divisional Manager Raj Kumar Pathak said the buses that were vandalised were supposed to go to Bilaspur, Dehra and Una. Slogans were written on a Hamirpur-bound bus, he said.

He said the department is in contact with HRTC bus staff and has informed higher authorities about this.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Dearness Allowance Increase Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Details.

Talking to mediapersons here about such incidents, Agnihotri, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said the HRTC buses ply on 600 routes in Punjab.

"We think that until the Punjab government assures us of their safety, the buses will not be parked at night in Punjab. Buses would be brought back to Himachal borders and even some routes could be suspended," he added.

"The HRTC is not a party to any dispute and targeting our buses is not right, this is state's property but still such incidents are happening and we are in continuous touch with the Punjab government. The DGP has spoken to his Punjab counterpart in this regard," he said.

"Some anti-social elements are doing mischief by damaging the property of the state and this will not be tolerated. FIRs are being registered (in Punjab) and arrests are being made. Safety of staff and passengers is our priority," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the HRTC suspended 10 routes in Punjab in the wake of attacks on government buses after the windshield of a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus was broken near Kharar in Punjab by some attackers the day before.

No passenger was injured in the incident.

An FIR was registered in Mohali and two persons were arrested.

Before that, a Jalandhar-Manali bus was pelted with stones Monday by some people who also put posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on it. An FIR was registered in Sirhind in this connection.

In another bus, the driver and conductor were threatened when they resisted such attempts.

Speaking in the state assembly, Agnihotri had said it all started after an altercation between some youths from Punjab and Himachal at the Manikaran Barrier in Kullu district a few days back as the Special Area Development Authority imposed a fee of Rs 50 on two-wheelers and Rs 100 on four-wheelers.

Those from Punjab opposed the fees arguing two-wheelers are not charged like this anywhere else in the country, he said.

HRTC employees, especially drivers and conductors operating the routes to Punjab, are upset over repeated attacks and writing of pro-Khalistan slogans on their buses.

These incidents come close on the heels of a row after some locals in Himachal Pradesh removed flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the motorbikes of a group of youths from Punjab.

Four cases under various sections were registered against bikers from Punjab from in Manikaran, Manali and Kullu police stations between March 10 and 15.

To vent their anger, Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab activists in Hoshiarpur pasted the photos of Bhindranwale on HRTC buses, as well as some private ones.

Meanwhile, Anti Terrorist Front India's National President Viresh Shandilya addressed the media here on Saturday and said incidents of pasting Bhindranwale's posters on HRTC buses are an attempt to disturb the peace of Himachal.

He said the Front will put Bharat Mata's posters on Punjab Roadways buses coming to ISBT Shimla and will raise Bharat Mata's slogans in a peaceful manner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)