Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Humid weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

The maximum temperatures also hovered above normal levels at many places in both the states.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal saw their respective maximum temperatures settling at 36.8, 37.9 and 34.8 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees above the season's normal, according to a media bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurugram registered their respective maximum temperatures at 38.1, 37 and 37 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: 99 Commandos, 3 Sniffer Dogs Land at Hindon IAF Base as Entire ITBP Detachment Returns from Taliban-Captured Country.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered 35.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 35.5, 35.4 and 36.6 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees above normal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)