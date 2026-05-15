India News | Hyderabad: 25-year-old Woman Killed in Hit-and-run; Husband, 2 Kids Injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad after a speeding lorry allegedly hit the scooter she was travelling on with her husband and two children, police said.

The deceased was identified as Fatima Begum (25). According to police, the accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning home after a wedding.

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Police said a speeding lorry hit the scooter and fled the scene. Fatima Begum died on the spot, while her husband and the two children sustained injuries and survived the accident.

Chandrayangutta Police said, "The deceased has been identified as Fatima Begum, 25. She died after a speeding lorry hit the scooter she was travelling on with her husband and two children. Her husband and children survived the accident."

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Police said a case has been registered and the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

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