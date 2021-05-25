Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Hyderabad-based cab driver association "Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union" (TGPWU) is offering help to pregnant women by giving them free cab service to the hospital.

They have helped safely escort more than 27 pregnant women to hospitals during the last week of lockdown in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Shaik Salauddin, the founder and State President of TGPWU said, "On the grounds of humanitarian works, we have started ferrying pregnant women to hospitals free of cost during this pandemic situation. We have started this free service to pregnant women just a week back and has been receiving a great response from the public. We were able to offer free service to about 27 pregnant women since its inception."

He further said that during this lockdown people especially pregnant women have been facing a lot of problems as there is no proper ambulance service and moreover they charge a lot of money from the people. So, this is why we have initiated such a service for the people of Hyderabad.

He mentioned that he and his wife faced a lot of problems in getting an ambulance in the Covid times as she was in her last month of pregnancy.

"My wife faced a lot of problems getting an ambulance in these Covid times as she was in her last month of pregnancy, and then I have decided to set up a free service cab ride to pregnant women," said Salauddin.

TGPWU has also made sure that ration was available for drivers and riders who have tested COVID positive in Telangana. They have been home delivering ration kits to drivers and riders who have been infected with the virus and are home quarantined. They are also providing cooked meals for COVID patients who are self-isolating. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)