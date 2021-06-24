Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): The popular Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) resumed operation in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad after 15 months bringing in much-needed relief to commuters.

Since March last year, the local train service had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

Travellers expressed their joy over the same and stressed that MMTS, a much-preferred transport service, has brought ease in travelling across cities.

Mouddin, a local resident emphasised that following COVID-19 protocols in the train is easier than in a bus or any other transport service. "It was very difficult for people to commute earlier. Even buses were not plying during the lockdown. We have enough space in the train to follow social distancing," he said.

Many other commuters narrated a similar ordeal of difficulty in travelling without the MMTS service.

"Over the last 15months, it was difficult. Over 1 lakh people commute via MMTS on a daily basis. It is a cheap mode of travel and comfortable as well," said Venu, a commuter.

Danush Gupta, another local told ANI that hailing an auto meant emptying your pockets.

"People who are working feel relieved now. Travelling in autos cost a lot. Auto drivers were charging double during the lockdown," he said.

Indian Railways' South Central Railway (SCR) commenced the train service on June 23.

Taking to Twitter, on Monday they wrote, "MMTS Services resumes from 23rd June, 2021," and attached a train schedule along with it.

On Wednesday, Telangana reported 1,114 new COVID-19 cases, 1,280 recoveries and 12 deaths over a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)