Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): A government girls' school in Hyderabad provides digital classes, free school uniforms, books, and mid-day meal facilities to the students.

The facilities in the school are at par with any private school in the city including a playground, trained teachers, good infrastructure and others.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Minister Uday Samant Also Joins Eknath Shinde Led Rebel Group.

Speaking to ANI, the Headmaster of Government Girl high school Golkonda, Syed Abdul Wajid Hashmi said that nearly 500 students study in the school where students are taught in English and Urdu.

"In this school, we have highly qualified teachers and we give standard and quality teachings more than any private school nearby. We have smart class facilities and a playground for children for physical activities. We have a school management committee where we discuss all the issues pertaining to the school. In today's generation, computers are mandatory. We have one of the best computer labs here with qualified teachers. Students here get the best quality education and they make use of all the facilities available here. We thank the TRS government for giving us the best infrastructure here in the government school," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Woman on Way to Marry Pakistani Man Arrested at Attari Border After Kin Alert Cops.

Meanwhile, a student, Saba Anjum thanked the TRS government in the state for providing them with free-of-cost books and other facilities.

"I am studying in 9th standard, I thank the government of Telangana for giving us free books, and dresses. We also get a free lunch from the government. I hope this will continue further," she said.

Lauding the facilities of the school, another student Sania Ashraf said that they have the best teachers who clear all their doubts.

"We have many facilities in our school like midday meal. We have the best teachers, they teach us very well and clear all the doubts whatever we have in subjects. We are getting free school books and school uniforms. We have digital class facilities, a computer lab and other lab facilities. I was awarded the best cyber smart award, how to prevent cybercrime using social media," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)