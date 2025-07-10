Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao demanded that the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Fatima College, situated on the bank of the lake, has to be "demolished" and has accused the Telangana government and authorities of Hyderabad Disaster Response (HYDRAA) and Asset Protection Agency for "protecting" the College.

He further alleged that (HYDRAA), headed by the Telangana Chief Minister and introduced to protect community assets, is "only demolishing" the houses of poor people.

"The Telangana government is partial and is indulging in vote bank politics...They have introduced the scheme allegedly for environmental protection. But today, in the name of HYDRAA (the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency), this program is only demolishing the poor man's houses, but AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Fatima College, which is situated on the bank of the lake, and HYDRAA has to demolish it...But today, the college is being protected by the government and by the authorities of HYDRAA," he told ANI on June 9.

The educational institute was reportedly constructed on the Salkam Cheruvu lake bed.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress-led government of "protecting" the property of rich people and doing "injustice" to the poor people.

"This itself shows that the government is not clear and fair in its policies. They are demolishing the houses of the poor people but protecting the AIMIM property and the rich people...Telangana government is discriminating between the poor and the rich, and they are doing injustice to the poor".

HYDRAA was created to address the issues of disaster management and protect community assets (Water Bodies, Government Lands, Parks, Open Spaces in layouts, Roads, etc.) upto ORR(Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Sargareddy Districts).

Further, in its pursuit of environmental protection, HYDRAA is focused on rejuvenating 12 lakes, with proposals submitted for government approval. The agency has also requested the establishment of an additional Doppler Weather Radar in Hyderabad to improve weather forecasting accuracy. (ANI)

