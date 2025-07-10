Mumbai, July 10: As Indian equity markets closed in the red on Wednesday, July 9, weighed down by selling in IT and oil and gas counters, investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the earnings season. The BSE Sensex slipped 176.43 points to end at 83,536.08, while the NSE Nifty fell 46.40 points to close at 25,476.10. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on July 10, including Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), IDBI Bank (NSE: IDBI), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (NSE: LICI). 2025 Hyundai Creta Becomes India’s Best-Selling Car in June As It Completes 10 Years in Country, Leads in Compact SUV Segment in 1st Half of 2025.

According to a CNBCTV18 report, key updates such as government clearances, strategic expansions, and disinvestment moves are likely to drive movement in these counters. Mixed global cues and climbing crude prices could also influence broader market direction. Thursday’s trading session may also spotlight companies like RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL), Ambuja Cements (NSE: AMBUJACEM), and Emcure Pharmaceuticals (NSE: EMCURE) following major project wins, capacity additions, and regulatory milestones. Scroll below to know the stocks' names that will likely be in the spotlight today, July 10. Bitcoin Price Today, July 9, 2025: BTC Price Drops to USD 1,08,000 After Reaching USD 1,09,000 Today.

List of Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 10, 2025:

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL): Deepened its partnership with Ericsson to roll out enhanced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) using Ericsson's core network, reinforcing its 5G infrastructure strategy. This upgrade targets improved performance, efficiency, and scalability amid rising data demand. IDBI Bank (NSE: IDBI): The inter-ministerial group is reviewing the bank's share purchase agreement, with final approval expected soon. Completion of the deal within FY26 is likely to strengthen its strategic positioning. Life Insurance Corporation of India (NSE: LICI): Government-approved Offer for Sale (OFS) in LIC, with even a 1% stake sale potentially raising INR 6,000 crore. This move reflects ongoing disinvestment efforts and could spark investor interest. RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL): Won an INR 17.47 crore contract from the Chhattisgarh Govt, its third order this month, raising the July order book to INR 130.3 Crore. The project involves network connectivity and O&M for government offices. The steady flow of government contracts continues to provide revenue visibility. Enviro Infra Engineers (NSE: EIEL): Secured a INR 395 Crore contract in a joint venture with AltoraPro for MIDC projects in Maharashtra. This significant order places the company at the forefront of state-led infrastructure development. Ambuja Cements (NSE: AMBUJACEM): Commissioned a 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri via ACC, increasing capacity to 104.45 MTPA. This expansion strengthens its footprint in north-eastern India’s infrastructure market. Emcure Pharmaceuticals (NSE: EMCURE): Received a clean US FDA pre-approval inspection at its oncology plant in Sanand. Zero Form 483 issued, indicating a strong compliance stance. Muthoot Capital Services (NSE: MUTHOOTCAP): Board approved INR 125 crore NCD issuance (senior secured), with 9.5% annual interest. New debt instruments could help fund loan book growth or refinance existing borrowings. Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER): Waaree Energies' subsidiary, Indosolar Limited, is launching an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 10 lakh equity shares. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on July 10 and for retail investors on July 11 via the stock exchange route.

Despite a cautious tone in Wednesday's session, investor interest remains strong in select sectors ahead of the Q1 earnings season. Stocks like Bharti Airtel, LIC, and IDBI Bank are drawing attention due to strategic developments and government disinvestment plans. Infrastructure and energy-related counters also remain active amid fresh project announcements. Overall, these developments may drive stock-specific action on Thursday, July 10.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).