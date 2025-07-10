Pune, July 10: A police constable from the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division of Pune City Police collapsed while on duty and later passed away due to a heart attack, a senior Pune City police official said. According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. According to a statement released by the Pune Police Commissionerate, Constable Dhanaji Bharat Vanve (42), attached to the Pune Traffic Branch, collapsed suddenly at Katraj Market Chowk around 6.45 pm while performing his traffic duty. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead before treatment could begin. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Barabanki: Class 7 Student Collapses and Dies Outside St Anthony School in Uttar Pradesh, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Doctors cited a sudden and severe heart attack as the cause of death. Constable Vanve is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and son. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, along with senior officers, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Commissioner stated that the entire Pune Police force stands united in grief with the family and acknowledges Vanve's dedicated service. The police force and colleagues paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed officer, praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

