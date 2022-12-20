Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on educational institutions owned by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, he said that he is being harassed from all sides but has no fear of any raids since he has not done anything wrong.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the educational institutions owned by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and the National Education Foundation in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and conducted verification of documents.

At present, DK Shivakumar participated in the winter session in Belagavi and on this occasion, the CBI raided in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar is the Chairman of the National Education Foundation and his daughter Aishwarya is the Secretary.

ED, Income Tax officials and CBI officials raided DK Shivakumar's house earlier and they are currently interrogating him in connection with that.

DK Shivakumar said, "CBI has conducted raids on his educational institutions. My lawyer has also been given notice regarding the money given by me. Apart from this, they went to our town and conducted inquiries on our land."

He said that cases are going on against him and they are harassing him from all sides.

"I have no fear of CBI raid; I have not done anything wrong. BJP MLC H. Vishwanath has recently spoken about financial transactions but no one issued any notices about it. Apart from this, BJP has taken steps to level the opposition and said that we will go to court with the people in this regard," he added.

DK Sivakumar, who spoke to the media two days ago in Koppal, expressed regret that the CBI is troubling many people including him in the wake of the election.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the alleged theft of voter data and said that this should be considered an "act of terror" and the accused in the case should be arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

