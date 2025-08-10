Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has identified two key imperatives behind the success of Operation Sindoor - synchronisation between military and political leadership with full freedom given to the Armed Forces, and the decisive role of Air Power as the primary responder and deterrent.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, delivered the keynote address at the 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, and lauded the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, underscoring the primacy of Air Power in modern military conflicts and its significance in national security.

Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of indigenisation, R&D, jointness and synergy to strengthen future capabilities.

The 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture was held at the HAL Management Academy Auditorium, Bengaluru.

The event was organised by the Air Force Association, Karnataka Branch, in collaboration with HAL Bengaluru to reflect on the enduring legacy of Air Chief Marshal LM Katre and his lasting impact on Indian aviation. The gathering comprised veterans and personnel from the Indian Air Force, HAL, DRDO, and allied aerospace industries.

An official release said that the programme commenced with an invocation by students of the Air Force School, ASTE. Air Marshal HB Rajaram (retd), President of the Air Force Association (Karnataka), welcomed the audience and spoke about the genesis of the memorial lecture series.

He highlighted the remarkable contributions of the late Air Chief Marshal LM Katre in the development of Indian military aviation during his illustrious career spanning over four decades in the Indian Air Force and HAL.

The Chairman and Managing Director of HAL delivered a special address, highlighting the evolving HAL-IAF partnership. A commemorative souvenir marking the 16th Katre Memorial Lecture was released by the Chief Guest during the event.

Air Cmde Chandra Shekhar (retd) was also felicitated by the Chief of Air Staff. (ANI)

