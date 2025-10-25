Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) held the Training Command Commanders' Conference-2025 at Headquarters Training Command, Bengaluru, on October 23-24, the Indian Air Force stated on Saturday.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, presided over the two-day conference, which focused on transforming training philosophy, modernising infrastructure, and aligning training with the IAF's future operational needs.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry As Low-Pressure System Forms Over Bay of Bengal.

During the conference, the CAS reviewed the performance of training establishments and emphasised the importance of operationally oriented training in enhancing the IAF's combat readiness. He lauded the excellence displayed by various training establishments and highlighted the need for continuous improvement.

The Air Force Academy was awarded the prestigious 'Pride of Training Command' trophy by the CAS.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Shares Chhath Song by Sharda Sinha, Extends Chhath Greetings to Devotees Across India.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force wrote, "Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, CAS, presided over the Training Command Commanders' Conference-2025, held at HQ TC, Bengaluru on 23-24 Oct 25. Key discussions focused on transforming training philosophy, modernising infrastructure & aligning training with IAF's future operational needs. The CAS reviewed performance of Trg establishments, lauded excellence, and highlighted the importance of op oriented training in enhancing IAF's combat readiness. The CAS awarded 'Pride of Training Command' trophy to Air Force Academy."

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1981944552736039197

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025, a multinational air combat exercise hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base, Spain, from October 20 to 31.

In a post on X, the IAF stated, "The exercise aims to foster mutual learning, enhance interoperability, sharpen air combat skills, and strengthen defence cooperation with friendly nations."

The exercise follows the IAF's recent strengthening of its operational capabilities with the induction of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft. The last of these aircraft was received by Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior IAF officials, at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville on August 3.

The Indian Embassy in Spain said on Saturday that the delivery was two months ahead of schedule, marking an important milestone in India's defence capabilities.

"Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force, received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville. The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marked an important milestone in strengthening India's defence capabilities," the embassy said in a post on X.

The Airbus C-295 is a robust, reliable, and highly versatile tactical transport aircraft designed for missions ranging from troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, to signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport, and airborne firefighting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)