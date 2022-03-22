Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and advised authorities to continue to follow the 'test-track-treat-vaccination' along with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour towards containing the spread of pathogen.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Congress Slams Narendra Modi Govt for Hike in Petrol, Diesel Rates Days After Assembly Election Results.

The Chief Minister, who chaired the meeting, directed the authorities to identify the 50 lakh people who are yet to receive the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19, and 1.32 crore people yet to receive the second dose.

Also Read | Punjab: Statues of Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh To Be Installed Inside Assembly Complex.

Local representatives of the health department in all the districts should identify those people who are eligible to receive the vaccination and make use of the Mega Vaccination Camp conducted every week by the department, he said in an official release.

"Steps should be taken to ensure that special focus be given to those people who are aged above 60 years and have not received the first, second or the precautionary booster dose," he said.

Stalin said the local panchayats that have attained 100 per cent coverage in terms of vaccination be honoured for the feat so that their accomplishment encourages other panchayats to follow suit.

Public should continue to follow the COVID-19 behaviour laid out by public health experts like wearing of a facial mask and maintaining social distancing while in public, he said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayanth and senior government officials took part in the meeting, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)