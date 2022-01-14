Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border on Friday, according to a Punjab Police Special Task Force (STF) official who said that the device came from Pakistan.

According to Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar, currency worth Rs 1 lakh was also recovered.

Also Read | India's Merchandise Exports Rose to USD 37.81 Billion in December 2021, Up by 38.91% on Year-on-Year Basis.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We got information about drugs but when we reached there, found it to be an IED weighing around 5 kgs. The contents of the bag will be revealed after further investigation. Currency of Rs 1 lakh has also been recovered from the place that is very near the Wagah-Attari border. It has come from Pakistan."

Asked about the threat posed due to the recovery of the IED in the upcoming Assembly election which is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14, Singh said that the matter is under investigation.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe at Yogi Adityanath Over Rebel MLAs, Says Wickets Falling But UP CM Doesn’t Know How to Play Cricket.

"It is the subject of investigation and nothing can be said at this moment as it is the initial stage," he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, an IED was recovered from Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi today. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market and the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the bomb.

The developments come ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)