New Delhi, January 14: India's December merchandise exports rose to $37.81 billion, higher by 38.91 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday. Exports during December 2020 stood at $27.22 billion.

The data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to December 2019, last month's exports rose by 39.47 per cent. India’s IT Exports May Witness Double-Digit Growth in FY22, Says Kotak Report.

"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December 2021 were $28.92 billion, registering a positive growth of 29.67 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $22.30 billion in December 2020," the ministry said.

In comparison to December 2019, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December 2021 registered a positive growth of 37.31 per cent.

