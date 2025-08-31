Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), successfully organised Niveshak Shivir in Hyderabad, on Saturday at Haryana Bhavan, Secunderabad.

The one-day camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors across Telangana, providing them with a single-window facilitation platform to resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends, shares, and other investor services, release stated.

The event was graced by Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Jeevan Sonparote, Executive Director, SEBI; Sunil Jayawant Kadam, Executive Director, SEBI; Lt. Col Aditya Sinha, General Manager, IEPFA; Binod Sharma, General Manager, SEBI; Sudhish Pillai, Head - CDSL IPF Secretariat, Kiran Patil - BSE IPF along with other senior officials from IEPFA, SEBI, Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), and Registrars & Transfer Agents (RTAs) also participated in the event.

Over 360 claimants participated actively in the event, which also attracted investors and stakeholders from Hyderabad and nearby regions.

The camp proved to be an important step in ensuring that investors not only had their grievances addressed on the spot but also gained greater awareness of their rights and responsibilities, as mentioned in the release.

The Niveshak Shivir enabled direct facilitation of unpaid dividend accounts pending for over six to seven years, provided on-the-spot KYC and nomination updates, and resolved long-standing IEPFA claim issues, the release stated.

Dedicated kiosks were set up by stakeholder companies and Registrars & Transfer Agents (RTAs), allowing investors to interact directly with officials and eliminate the need for intermediaries. Alongside this, financial literacy sessions equipped participants with essential knowledge on safe investing and fraud prevention, it added.

Adding further value to the event, CDSL launched an insightful Investor to assist investors in resolving queries related to the claims process. (ANI)

