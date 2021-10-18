Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Regarding the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that if the situation is getting out of control, then Biharis are capable of settling the Kashmir issue.

Manjhi said, "There is no doubt that the government is making all efforts... Still, incidents are taking place. So I say that if the situation is getting out of control, we Biharis will settle the Kashmir issue if it's left to us."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Bags Best Chief Minister Tag as Per IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

When asked how he would sort out the issue, he said, "We will form a strategy. We will talk to people. We have excellent officers in Bihar. With their help, we will sort out the issue."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)