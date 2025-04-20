New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Oxidation Pond in Timarpur on Sunday. He said that if all the sewage is trapped then Yamuna will get cleaned.

Parvesh Verma said, "All the Sewage Treatment Plants of Delhi are being visited to check that they are working at their full capacity. If we trap all the sewage, our Yamuna will get clean. We will hold a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister on the industrial waste coming. All the unauthorised industries will be subjected to action whether in Delhi or Haryana."

He further alleged tthat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had spent Rs 80 to 85 crores in the Oxidation Pond in Timarpur and work was not even started.

"This land is the model of AAP government's corruption. It spent Rs 35 crore on the landscaping of this land and Rs 40 crore on the ponds, totalling Rs 80-85 crore. Where the money has gone will be investigated. They brought a proposal for sewage treatment here, and no work has even started. No more money will be spent on this landscape," he said.

Earlier Parvesh Verma said that the state government eventually plans to get rid of the tanker system for water distribution in several areas of the national capital. He stated that the long-term plan of the government was to provide water straight from the tap.

"Our long-term plan is that every house in Delhi gets water straight from the tap so that the tanker system can be gradually weaned off...This is the transparency and good governance model of our government," Verma told reporters.

He said that there was no management system for the water tankers earlier and informed that people of Delhi can now track the location of the tanker through a mobile application.

"There was no management system for this earlier...It will be completely monitored through an app if a tanker reaches the location it has been given. The people of Delhi can download that app and see which tanker is going to which area," the PWD minister said.

"Sensors will be installed in the tankers to check if the tanker has unloaded water or not, or how much water it has unloaded after reaching its designated area," Verma added. (ANI)

