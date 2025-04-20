Mumbai, April 20: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a 14-year-old Pomeranian pet dog named Prixy was allegedly kidnapped by a security supervisor from a Juhu-based housing society in an apparent act of revenge over a salary dispute. The accused, Rajendra Pandharkar (30), reportedly took the dog as leverage to recover a salary deduction and has demanded a ransom of INR 25,000 for the pet's return.

According to the Mid-Day report, the incident occurred on April 15 when Pandharkar, who had returned to duty after a brief absence, took Prixy out for a morning walk but never returned. CCTV footage captured him leaving in an autorickshaw with the dog and later boarding a train from Andheri station. Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Shoot Stray Dog 'Wolfy' With Air Gun in Lokhandwala for Barking Continuously, Detained by Police.

Dognapping in Mumbai

URGENT – MISSING DOG Named:PREXI | POSSIBLE THEFT My dog has been missing for over 24 hours. He was last seen with Security Supervisor Rajendra Balasaheb Bhandarkar, who was employed under Sunil Shukla of We Care Facility Services (Swami Compound, Shop No. 9, beside Jogeshwari… pic.twitter.com/Tqwb3kSfQa — Manav Joshi (@Joshi18Manav) April 16, 2025

Why Man Kidnapped the Pet Dog?

Pandharkar had reportedly quit his job a month earlier following a salary dispute with the private agency managing the society’s security. He was paid INR 21,000 instead of his full INR 25,000 salary due to alleged deductions. Enraged, he allegedly kidnapped Prixy and sent word through another guard that the pet would only be returned if the full amount was paid into his account.

The dog’s owner, Aditi Joshi, a resident of Rustomjee Ciroc Tower, filed a police complaint at Juhu Police Station. An FIR has been registered under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to criminal breach of trust. Bestiality Case in Thane: Man Has Sex With Stray Dog in Wagle Estate in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Prixy, who has been with the Joshi family for 14 years, suffers from age-related arthritis and requires daily medication and bi-monthly injections. “She’s family, not just a pet,” said Aditi Joshi. Veterinarian Dr Hitesh Swali warned that without timely medical care, Prixy's condition could severely deteriorate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).