New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will have a renewed focus on youth and open new avenues for student film-makers and content creators, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement was issued after the first meeting of the Steering Committee in Mumbai chaired by Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The steering committee also decided to re-brand the Film Bazaar, held as part of the IFFI, as the WAVES Film Bazaar. This is part of a broader strategic vision to position India as a global hub for content, creativity and co-productions, the statement said.

The 56th IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

"With a renewed focus on youth, the festival will open new avenues for student film-makers and young content creators through curated master classes, industry workshops and networking platforms that connect new voices with global mentors," the statement said.

The steering committee meeting was attended by I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum, senior officials from the Government of Goa, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

The meeting focused on strategic planning for the IFFI 2025, with detailed discussions on programming, outreach, talent engagement and innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing the festival's inclusivity, global positioning and public engagement.

In a move to foster greater inclusivity and creative insight into the festival's design, the steering committee has been expanded from 16 to 31 members, reflecting a more diverse and industry-representative body.

The committee includes film personalities such as Anupam Kher, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo Sundar, Pankuj Parashar and Prasoon Joshi, bringing a wealth of expertise from across cinema, production, media and cultural leadership.

