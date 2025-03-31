New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.

A 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Tewari is currently serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Tewari's appointment as private secretary on a co-terminus basis, said the order dated March 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)