Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's private secretary. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) confirmed Nidhi Tewari's appointment in an official notification. The DoPt said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Nidhi Tewari, IFS (2014) as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. At present, Tewari is serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Eid.

Nidhi Tewari Appointed Private Secretary to PM Narendra Modi

Nidhi Tewari appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/erpTlJfjfn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)