Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Sanjay Singh Gehlot, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati frontier visited the border outposts at Indo-Bangladesh (Indo-BD) and inaugurated the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance on Monday.

According to the press release, the IG, in presence of Brigadier Ravindra Singh Rawat (Retired), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Gopalpur sector, Sukumar Pattanaik, Commandant 75 Battalion BSF, officers, and subordinate officers inaugurated CCTV surveillance system.

"The CCTV surveillance system is installed with command and control system to monitor all the activities going on at the border in order to enhance round-the-clock surveillance to control various border crimes," added.

Further, Gehlot interacted with troops and briefed them to remain extra vigilant and also to maintain a high level of operational preparedness.

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of the border, heightened activities of the smugglers and anti-national elements on the border, the release stated that the CCTV surveillance system will help the soldiers at the border to vigil the border day and night to curb smuggling and border crimes on Indo-BD border. (ANI)

