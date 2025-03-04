New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Tuesday hosted its 56th Convocation Ceremony in the national capital where Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that next version of IIMC will also include world-class curriculum and stronger collaborations with the media industry to meet the needs of a rapidly changing communication landscape.

Addressing the 56th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New DelhI, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Institute of Mass Communication will be made into a world-class media university, according to Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

"The next version of IIMC will also include a world-class curriculum and stronger collaborations with the media industry to meet the needs of a rapidly changing communication landscape," he added.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the dynamic nature of the media industry and the importance of adaptability.

He said, "The entire world of media is transforming, and change is constant. We must absorb and adapt to these changes to stay ahead."

Addressing the challenges that graduates may face, the Minister advised the students to continue their journey with dedication and perseverance, carrying forward the same energy that brought them to this significant milestone.

Union Minister Vaishnaw said, "Wherever you work, always remember - nation first, always first. Your work should aim to help the country, and other things will follow."

Director General, IIMC, Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar said, "The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has continuously updated its curriculum to keep pace with modern advancements and evolving requirements."

She also highlighted her hope that the students would achieve great success in the field of mass communication. To support this goal, the Placement Cell successfully organized an Industry Connect Event last December, offering students a valuable platform to learn from esteemed industry leaders across various media verticals, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

She further stated that IIMC also plays a significant role in training officers of the Indian Information Service. In recent years, recognizing the needs of the security sector, specialized mass communication courses have been conducted for the Armed Forces, State Police Departments, Coast Guard, Assam Rifles, and CISF.

Additionally, training programs have been organized for state information officers and public relations officials.

Additional Director General, IIMC, Dr. Nimish Rustagi, along with faculty and staff of the institute, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

