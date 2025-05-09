Bhubaneswar, May 9 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and TCS iON have signed an MoU to launch a certificate programme on cloud systems and infrastructure management, an official statement said on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Dinakar Pasla, Dean (sponsored research and industrial consultancy) of IIT Bhubaneswar and V Ramaswamy, global head of TCS iON on Thursday here.

The programme will cover theoretical, practical and applied use cases in the fields of cloud systems and related technologies, the institute said in the statement.

Internationally acclaimed academicians, researchers and industry professionals with proven knowledge, experience and demonstrable ability in the field of cloud computing and AI will conduct sessions in this programme, it said.

The programme will allow freshers, mid-career professionals and entrepreneurs to gain foundational skills and applied domain knowledge in the areas of cloud systems and infrastructure management.

Besides, it will also open possibilities of different research collaborations between TCS and IIT Bhubaneswar, the institute said.

