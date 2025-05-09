New Delhi, May 9: India used S-400 Triumph missile systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies to thwart Pakistani offensive following the Operation Sindoor, highly-placed sources said on Friday. After India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, Pakistan tried to escalate tensions by launching missiles at Indian military installations but every single missile was neutralised, they said. ‘Don’t Pay Heed to Propaganda Messages’: Central Government Warns Traders Against Hoarding of Essential Food Items, Says Adequate Stocks Available.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. The defence ministry had said that on the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. Massive Aerial Intrusion by Pakistan Foiled: Over 300 Drones Used to Breach Indian Airspace Neutralised, Says India (Watch Video).

But India retaliated with speed and precision to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations, the sources said. India's rapid and coordinated response to the Pakistani offensive showcased strength of Indian air defence ecosystem, they added.