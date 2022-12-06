New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Illegal border crossing, smuggling and preventing insurgency and terrorism were among the key issues discussed at a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security and border management between India and Bangladesh here.

The delegation level 18th JWG meeting was held here on December 5 and 6.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Diversions in Mahim in View of Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs From December 7 to 18; Check Details.

Bilateral issues such as border fencing, development works within 150 yards of the international border and illegal crossing as well as bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling were discussed at the meet, an official statement said.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4096.70 km of which 3,145 km has been covered by fencing and the remaining about 951.70 km is planned to be covered by physical and non-physical barriers.

Also Read | Migrant Workers' Case: Supreme Court Says Nobody Should Go To Sleep Empty Stomach Is Our Culture.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the 'No Money for Terror' conference here.

Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues during that meeting, the statement said.

Following on from the meeting between the two ministers, both sides on Tuesday highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in security and border related issues, it said.

The Bangladeshi delegation led by A K Mukhlesur Rahman, additional secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, recalled India's contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

The Indian side was led by Piyush Goyal, additional secretary in the home ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)