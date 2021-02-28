Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): An illegally constructed commercial complex was demolished using controlled implosion in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Saturday, an official said.

Additional District Magistrate of Bhopal, Dileep Yadav told ANI, "We received a complaint from district Registrar that society allocation wasn't following order of preference. The action was taken accordingly."

The building was constructed on the land, which was sold to two persons without the approval of directors of the society, the official said.

The building was constructed on around 3,000 square feet area, said explosive specialist, Mahesh Patidar.

A joint team from the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation demolished the illegal construction, he added. (ANI)

