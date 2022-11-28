Meerut (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A former Uttar Pradesh minister's son who had been absconding in a case related to running an illegal meat factory was arrested on Monday, a police officer said.

Firoz Qureishi, the son of former minister Haji Yakoob Qureishi, was arrested from Ghaziabad, the officer said.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.

A team of officials from various departments had raided Qureishi's meat factory here on March 31 this year and arrested 10 employees for alleged illegal packaging of meat there.

A case was lodged against 17 people, including Firoz, his father Haji Yakoob Qureishi, mother Sanjida Begum and brother Imran, in connection with the matter, the police said.

Attempts were underway to nab Yakoob and Imran wile Sanjida is on bail, the police said.

