Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association will take care of asymptomatic patients in home isolation under a public-private partnership model with the Goa government, its state unit chief S Samuel said on Sunday.

A network of doctors will attend to such patients, he said, adding all seven IMA branches in Margao, Mormugao, Bardez, Tiswadi, Bicholim, Ponda and CQS (Curchorem, Quepem, Sanguem) will be part of the project.

"Around 150 doctors have consented to give voluntary telephonic consultations to these home-isolated patients. IMA Goa will also produce a video to help patients take care of themselves. They will be shown how to use pulse oxymeter, how to prepare hypochlorite solution, and take care of the waste," he added.

