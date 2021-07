New Delhi, July 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the parts of Delhi and NCR in the next two hours.

The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the IMD further said. Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rains Unleash Havoc in West, South India; IMD Says More to Come.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours," said the IMD in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

