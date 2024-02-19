Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala on Monday, predicting an increase in the temperature.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 C in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur districts.

"In Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts, the temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees (2 to 4 oC above normal)," IMD added.

Residents are advised to exercise caution in light of the anticipated temperature surge in the upcoming days.

Such weather is of health concern for vulnerable people, e.g., infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work, the weather department said.

The warning suggested avoiding prolonged heat exposure, drinking sufficient water--even if not thirsty--to avoid dehydration and scheduling strenuous jobs for cooler times of the day.

The advisory also emphasised increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities, and particularly pregnant workers and workers with medical conditions are advised to be given additional attention. (ANI)

