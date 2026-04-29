India News | IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Northeast and Eastern India

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a weather warning for several parts of Northeast and Eastern India, predicting widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.

According to IMD, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India during the week."

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The weather agency further warned that isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of the region. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 29th April," it said.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions during adverse weather conditions. Citizens have been urged to remain indoors during storms, avoid open areas during lightning activity, and travel with caution as gusty winds and heavy rain may cause disruptions.

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"Stay indoors during storms. Avoid open areas during lightning. Travel carefully," IMD advised.

Meanwhile, an intense thunderstorm system is active over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, with further movement expected across regions.

"The system over East Uttar Pradesh is gradually moving towards Bihar," weather officials said, adding that the thunderstorm activity over Jharkhand is advancing towards Gangetic West Bengal (GWB).

Residents in the affected areas have been warned of rain, strong winds, lightning strikes, and possible localized disruptions in daily life and transport.

The IMD has urged people to remain alert and continuously monitor official weather updates as conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. Authorities across states have also been advised to stay prepared for emergency response measures in case of severe weather impact.

On Tuesday, fresh rainfall in Shimla brought much-needed relief from rising temperatures, lifting the mood of both locals and tourists, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for rain and hailstorms in the state over the next 48 hours.

The sudden change in weather has made the hill capital a more attractive destination for visitors arriving from the plains, where temperatures have been hovering between 40°C and 45°C. Tourists from Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of northern India, along with visitors from southern regions, were seen enjoying the cool and pleasant conditions following the rain. (ANI)

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