Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Immersion of idols of Goddess Durga took place in Nirmali Kund near the Guptar Ghat here on Sunday on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Speaking to ANI, City Magistrate Satya Prakash Singh said, "We have discussed earlier with the Durga Puja Committee that there will be no procession during the immersion of idols due to Covid-19. We have divided the time for immersion so that crowding does not happen."

"We had given the permission of installing about 40 idols in the city. Many people have installed smaller idols. We gave permission for five people at a time to offer prayers. The immersion takes place in Nirmali Kund which is close to the Guptar Ghat," he said.

Anubhav Jaiswal a member of a Durga Puja committee said, "During the lockdown, we have told the administration that we will do only Puja and follow all the guidelines of COVID-19. And following the guidelines, we are talking the idol for immersion." (ANI)

