Ukhrul, (Manipur) [India] June 24 (ANI): Manipur is steadily paving its path to progress, one road at a time. As the state continues to improve its road infrastructure, the ripple effects are being felt far and wide, bringing tangible benefits to daily life, local economies, and the broader social fabric of the region.

For residents of Ukhrul and other remote hill districts, the development of new roads is a vital link to opportunity, safety, and prosperity. "Good roads make driving much safer," said N. S. Pesse, a resident of Ukhrul. "If someone falls ill and needs to travel to Imphal or Ukhrul, the improved roads make the journey much easier. Earlier, poor road conditions caused a lot of difficulties. Better roads not only support tourism but also ensure safer travel, making our lives more secure overall," he added.

Manipur has made remarkable strides in road infrastructure, particularly under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, which has approved 50 National Highway projects covering 1,026 kilometres across the state. Out of these, 44 projects worth Rs. 902 crores are focused on the hill areas, which have long suffered from inadequate connectivity. Notably, 8 projects spanning 125 kilometres have already been completed, while 36 more, covering 777 kilometres and worth Rs. 12,000 crores, are currently under various stages of implementation.

Central government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) have played a crucial role in these developments. From highways to rural roads, the network is expanding, reaching even the remotest corners, including areas like Litan in Ukhrul district, where once-isolated communities are now witnessing the benefits of reliable road access.

"With new roads, progress will follow," said Bidur, a resident of Litan in Ukhrul. "Commuting will become easier, and more tourists will be encouraged to visit. Good roads bring numerous benefits."

The benefits of this enhanced connectivity go well beyond tourism. Improved road access is fueling economic activity, particularly for traders and small businesses who now spend less time and money transporting goods across the state. In addition, better roads are allowing children from remote villages to attend schools more regularly and enabling families to access healthcare and other essential services without the previous hardships of long and treacherous journeys.

With a strong commitment from the central and state governments and active participation from local administrations, Manipur is laying the foundation for sustainable development and social transformation. (ANI)

