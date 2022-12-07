Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said improving the quality of life of people is the prime objective of his administration and reiterated his commitment of making the Union Territory a "fear-free, corruption-free society".

Inaugurating a multi-level parking facility at Panjtirthi near the Raj Bhavan here, he also shared the vision of his administration for urban rejuvenation and the efforts being made to achieve three goals- sustainability, efficiency and creation of a vibrant society.

Also Read | Counting of Votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections Will Begin at 37 Centres at 8 Am … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

To realise these goals, he underscored the significance of public participation in the development process and said "the power of jan bhagidari will shape the future of our socio-economic growth".

However, he said at the same time there should be a balance of rights and duties of citizens to spur overall development with basic facilities, employment opportunities and maintenance of resources.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Sleeping With Mother on Kurla Railway Station Kidnapped, Rescued Within 12 Hours From Goregaon’s Aarey Colony; Accused Arrested.

The lieutenant governor also reiterated the administration's commitment to fulfil the resolution of making Jammu and Kashmir "fear-free, corruption-free society".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)