Mumbai, December 7: In a heartwarming incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kurla managed to trace a boy who was kidnapped and reunited him with his mother. The boy, who was kidnapped on Sunday was traced and reunited with his parents within 12 hors of the incident.

Police officials said that the five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by his mother's colleague. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the boy was kidnapped from the Kurla railway station. Cops said that the boy identified as Rehan was brought to Kurla by his mother Shabnam Mohan Tadye, who works with a wedding caterer. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

An officer said that after finishing work, Shabnam and two other women reached Kurla station, however, they missed the last train to Titwala. As per the complainant, the three had tea post which one of the women left. Shabnam and her son and the other woman slept near the ticket window of the Kurla railway station. In the morning, when local trains started, she woke up to find her son missing.

Sandeep Bagul from Kurla GRP said, "Tadye searched the station premises but could not find her son after which she approached us and lodged a complaint." The police scanned CCTV footage of the areas and found Rehan with the other woman who was seen boarding a train. "When we showed the CCTV recording to Tadye, she said that the accused, Rehaana, had been working with them," added Bagul. Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

The cops traced the CCTV footage which led them to Goregaon's Aarey Milk Colony where they found the woman and the small boy. Police officials rescued the boy and arrested the woman. Officer Bagul said that the woman appeared to be lonely as she was divorced, and had no family of hers. He also said that they are investigating the motive of the woman behind kidnapping Rehan.

