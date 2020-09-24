New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday reviewed the issue of retail prices of onion, tomato, potato and other essential commodities in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the price trend of the commodities. Officers present in the meeting informed that retail prices of onion in Delhi are less as compared to the last year. They said that onion prices are going to stabilise in near future due to the imposition of the export ban on onions, continuing less demand of onion as compared to the last year and likelihood of arrival of sufficient fresh onion produce in Delhi by the end of October 2020.

As far as tomatoes are concerned, the officers said they are a highly perishable commodity and their prices are dependent upon seasonal factors as even unseasonal and heavy rains in the producing States adversely impact the demand-supply position thus affecting retail prices. The participating agencies were of the view that the retail prices of tomato are also likely to be stabilised soon in the national capital.

Regarding potatoes, the Minister was informed by the officers concerned that their retail prices have increased due to low production this year as compared to the last year.

Hussain directed the agencies concerned to take effective action against any hoarding activity and prevent any kind of black marketing activity and take action strict action against hoarders and black marketeers.

He expressed confidence that retail prices of these commodities are likely to stabilise in near future and that there is no need for the public to panic. "The Delhi Government is keeping a close watch on the price trends of essential commodities and assured that wherever considered necessary, we will undertake market intervention for stabilisation of prices of commodities," he said. (ANI)

