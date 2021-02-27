New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): For the first time, the Delhi University (DU) on Saturday awarded "digital degrees" to its nearly 1,80,000 students during the 97th annual convocation of the varsity.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addressed the 97th Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi, held today at the Multi-purpose hall, Indoor Stadium Sports Complex, Delhi. The Minister also inaugurated the Maharishi Kanad Bhawan.

"First time in the history of the University, 1,78,719 digital degrees were distributed online by the Union Minister of Education," said the Ministry of Education in a release.

The convocation ceremony was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of both online and physical mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to the august gathering, the Minister asserted that the duty of a University was to patronise, promote, support and guide other educational institutions. He observed that the University was supporting and promoting institutions located in remote areas under the 'Vidya Vistar Yojna.'

Emphasising the need for reforms in the education sector, Pokhriyal said that the University of Delhi can further contribute to nation-building by advancing the Centre of Excellence on the National Education Policy.

The efforts will not only strengthen the Indian education system but also make India a global knowledge superpower, he added.

Dean Examinations, Prof. DS Rawat congratulated all the award holders - 670 doctoral degrees, 44 DM/M.Ch degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes from multidisciplinary fields.

The Vice-Chancellor (Acting) shared with immense pride that the University has launched the Vidya Vistar scheme to support institutions in remote areas.

Under the Vidya Vistar scheme, this University will offer the expertise of the faculty members, library resources and other academic facilities to the partner institute.

The initiatives of the University in terms of establishment of new Centres of learning - Delhi School of Public Health, the Delhi School of Climate Change and Sustainability, the Delhi School of Skill Enhancement and Entrepreneurship Development to provide education in new concepts were also announced during the event. (ANI)

